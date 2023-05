PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after a school bus crashed into a tree.

Troopers say the crash happened Friday on Northland Drive NE, south of West River Drive NE, near Rio Grand Steakhouse.

State police told FOX 17 at the scene that no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no one got hurt.

FOX 17

