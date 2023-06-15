Milk tanker rolls at Walker roundabout: expect delays

WALKER, Mich. — No one is hurt, but milk might have been spilled when a tanker keeled over in Walker on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Walker Police Department, officers are working to clean up a crash in the roundabout at Remembrance Road and Wilson Avenue.

A milk tanker rolled over while inside the roundabout, Walker police say.

Police say no one was injured, and it's also believed the milk tanker was the only vehicle involved

The rollover happened just before 3:00 p.m., say authorities.

However, police are asking the public to avoid the area. Expect traffic delays.

