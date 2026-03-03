Microsoft hosting community meeting on proposed data center in Gaines Twp.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Microsoft is hosting a community meeting centered around a proposed datacenter in Gaines Twp.

They sent out a mailer with the following information about Tuesday's meeting:



Tuesday, March 3rd

4 - 7:30 p.m.

Kindred Event Center, 3449 76th St. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Topics include water, sustainability, energy, jobs, and community events

They're also pushing people to a website to learn more about "Microsoft's work in the Gaines Charter Township community."

The land involved in this discussion is a parcel on Patterson Ave. SE between 68th and 76th. Microsoft wants to rezone the land to light industrial, matching the zoning of 130 acres it already owns in the township.

The past three planning commission meetings involving the proposal have been postponed: two for being over capacity, the most recent because Microsoft asked to push the meeting to late March to allow for this feedback meeting.

