Man arrested after reckless driving, assaulting two officers

WALKER, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is in custody as of Thursday evening, with police saying he assaulted two officers after driving recklessly in Walker.

The Walker Police Department reports that a reckless driver was seen in the area of Walker Avenue and 3 Mile Road around 6:00 pm.

By the time officers reached the area, the reckless driver had already crashed into several other cars.

Officers say the man fled the crash scene on foot, and officers pursued him. They caught up with him and attempted to take him into custody.

The man assaulted two of the officers in the attempt to arrest him.

One officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man was also hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

However, police say no one was injured in the crash.

Right now, the man is held on multiple charges. He is identified by police as a 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids.

The Walker Police Department says that this case is ongoing and more information will be revealed later.

