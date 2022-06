LOWELL, Mich. — Police have identified suspects behind a vandalism incident at a Lowell park.

The Lowell Police Department says mirrors and sinks at Stoney Lakeside Park were pulled from the walls.

We’re told the suspects, all described as juveniles, are being questioned about the incident.

Those with information regarding the case are asked to call police at 616-897-7120 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube