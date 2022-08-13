Lowell hand cyclist wins 4 gold medals with Team USA

LOWELL, Mich. — Kate Brim, a 23-year-old hand cyclist from Lowell is now a world champion after winning four gold medals with Team USA.

Brim was invited to join Team USA during the summer of 2022.

First, she competed at the World Cup in Quebec, August 4-7, then at the World Championship in Baie Comeau, August 11-14.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation says Brim’s life was changed at just 19-years-old when she suffered complications from a minor surgery.

Mary Free Bed says Brim slowly lost strength and function and developed a spinal cord injury at the C4 level.

Brim received rehabilitation at Mary Free Bed for a month, followed by a year and a half of outpatient therapy.

Brim got involved with the Grand Rapids Thunder wheelchair rugby team and later joined Mary Free Bed’s handcycle team.

She first competed in handcycling in 2021, winning the woman’s handcycle division of the Amway River Bank Run.

During the summer of 2022, Brim competed at the U.S. Paracycling National Championships, where she placed well enough to get invited to join the US Paracycling USA team.

Brim’s international debuts earned her four gold medals.

