Local business owner writes book to help veterans struggling with mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every day, more than 600 veterans attempt suicide. Another 550,000 are thinking about taking their own life, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

It's an issue among veterans that lacks attention, and a topic that retired United States Air Force Major Bob Taylor addresses is his new book "From Service to Success: New Mission, New Purpose and a New Journey to a Great Life".

Bob flew 11 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm as a B-52 Navigator, among other military service accomplishments.

As a veteran, Bob has faced and therefore understands, the challenges that veterans encounter when adapting to civilian life after service.

The book officially launched on May 2, 2023.

From "From Service to Success: New Mission, New Purpose and a New Journey to a Great Life" addresses the mental and emotional aspects of transitioning from military service to civilian life.

The book is the result of Bob's personal experience with PTSD and includes insights from other veterans who have successfully found a new life paradigm. So many of our veterans are struggling silently and the suicide rate in this sector of our population is at an all-time high.

Bob is a CEO, founder and sole owner of Alliant Healthcare, Alliant Biotech and Medisurge. He also founded the veteran nonprofit organization "The Patriot Promise Foundation".

He joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about how he's hoping to provide a sliver of hope to those suffering.

Click here to purchase his book.