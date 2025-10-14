Libraries in Kent County see delays as book supplier announces closure

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Libraries in Kent County are seeing delays in deliveries due to the closure of one of the largest book suppliers in the country.

On Monday of last week, Baker & Taylor announced it would shut down its operations by early next year due to a failed buyout.

Baker & Taylor, founded in 1828, distributed print and audiovisual materials for libraries and also offered cataloging services, amongst other things.

Kent District Library

Kent District Library (KDL) previously relied on Baker & Taylor for most of its books but, in recent years, has reduced its dependence.

"We weren't getting materials as quickly from them as we needed them, and so we really started to switch our business," said Liz Guarino-Kozlowicz, Collection Services Manager at KDL.

In 2024, less than a quarter of the library system's physical book collection came from the supplier.

KDL, which serves nearly 440,000 residents, has also worked to build new vendor relationships in recent months as "things [became] more clear" regarding Baker & Taylor's financial situation and future.

"I think we have a good game plan, and we're going to be able to keep on top of it," Guarino-Kozlowicz said.

Still, delays in the availability of new books and other materials are anticipated as KDL's primary supplier, Ingram, adapts to the increased demand brought on by their competitor's demise.

"If the latest Emily Henry novel comes out on a Tuesday, we want our patrons to be able to walk into a branch and get that on Tuesday," Guarino-Kozlowicz said. "There's a little stress there to try and make sure that we can continue to do that."

Guarino-Kozlowicz, who likes to read "all over the place," says the closure of Baker & Taylor puts libraries in "a bit more vulnerable" of a place.

"I think this is going to be a time where libraries really do need to support each other, because some of those smaller libraries, like I said, they may have a more difficult time with this transition," she said.

Cedar Springs Public Library

Cedar Springs Public Library (CSPL) is working through a period of "transition."

"Every library is feeling this, and we are a little tiny spot on the map that's trying to keep up," CPSL Director James Pugh said.

CSPL, which serves around 10,000 people, ordered around 80% of its books from Baker & Taylor.

When the company announced its closure last week, the library began ordering from Amazon, which does not ship new titles in advance of their release and only recently began matching Baker & Taylor's prices.

"I do thank our patrons for being patient with us," Pugh said. "We're trying, we're pivoting too."

Pugh says the library hopes to find a permanent, faster supplier setup by the holidays.

"It's just another moment where we've just got to pivot with the market," he said. "We'll be just fine."

Grand Rapids Public Library

Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL), which serves around 200,000 people, says it hopes to have things back to normal in the next two months.

Similar to KDL, GRPL previously purchased the majority of its physical collection from Baker & Taylor but more recently reduced its reliance on the company.

In addition, the library says books recently ordered through Baker & Taylor that were not delivered are being reordered through another supplier.

"We will see additional delays to readers who are on hold for titles from two to four weeks as we keep up with regularly scheduled orders and catch up on correcting this disruption," said Ann Neff-Rohs, director of collections.

"Hopefully we will be rebalanced with typical turnaround times in two months," she said.

