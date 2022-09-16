Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kenwood Food Truck Festival brings 30+ vendors, live music, and more!

Kenwood Food Truck Festival brings 30+ vendors, live music, and more!
Posted at 7:48 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 07:48:06-04

KENTWOOD, Mich. — It's time for the September Food Truck Festival -- Just one more way to make the most of the remaining summer season.

Over 30 vendors and small businesses will be at the Kent District Library — Kentwood Branch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17th.

The Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department promises you'll see everything from Caribbean Cuisine to ice cream and anything in between, plus live music, and a beer and wine tent!

El Caribe joined us live Friday morning with a taste of what you can expect for the festival and it was amazing!

Head down to this free festival and tell us what your favorite food truck is!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_Gilda's_Club_West_Side_Walk_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk