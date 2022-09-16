Kenwood Food Truck Festival brings 30+ vendors, live music, and more!

KENTWOOD, Mich. — It's time for the September Food Truck Festival -- Just one more way to make the most of the remaining summer season.

Over 30 vendors and small businesses will be at the Kent District Library — Kentwood Branch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17th.

The Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department promises you'll see everything from Caribbean Cuisine to ice cream and anything in between, plus live music, and a beer and wine tent!

El Caribe joined us live Friday morning with a taste of what you can expect for the festival and it was amazing!

Head down to this free festival and tell us what your favorite food truck is!