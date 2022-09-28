Kentwood's trunk-or-treat event to be held on Saturday, October 22

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has announced that its Halloween trunk-or-treat event will be held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Department of Public Works (5068 Breton Avenue, Southeast).

The event will feature more than 25 city and community vehicles with decorated trunks and candy. Kids are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume and bring their own bag for collecting treats.

Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite truck at the event.

Local businesses and community groups who would like to participate in the event have until 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14 to register. Registration can be done online.

“Trunk-or-treat provides a more controlled trick-or-treating environment while also giving local organizations and leaders a chance to connect with residents,” said Kentwood Parks and Recreation director Val Romeo. “We’re looking forward to enjoying some family fun and seeing many community members in costumes and creative trunk designs at this year’s event.”

Kentwood’s trunk-or-treat event will be held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. More information on the event can be found on the city’s website.

