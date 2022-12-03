Kentwood Police Department looking for missing man from adult foster care home

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is looking for a missing man from an adult foster care home, located at the 5600 Block of Gentian Ct SE. He is 49-year-old Jose Lara.

Lara is described as a Hispanic male who is 5’10’’, 190 lbs., with brown hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a brown stocking hat, black jacket, and gray pants.

Lara left the adult foster care home at around 2 p.m. on foot, and has not been seen since, which is not typical behavior for him. The Kentwood Police Department was dispatched to the adult foster care home at around 9:38 p.m.

Lara is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, it is possible that he has made it to the east side of the state and is somewhere in Oakland County.

Anyone with information on Lara is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6604. Tips can also be sent thought Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345 or on their website.

