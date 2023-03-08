Kentwood man sentenced in baby's overdose

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One of the Kentwood parents accused for the death of their baby last year has been sentenced.

Kyle Wood and Hope Marshall were reportedly charged with involuntary manslaughter after their son, 17-month-old Kaiden Wood, died of an accidental overdose in June 2022.

Court documents show Kyle Wood pleaded guilty to the charge last month.

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker confirmed to FOX 17 Wednesday that Kyle was sentenced to spend between 30 months and 10 years behind bars.

Hope is scheduled to appear for a status conference on Monday, April 24.

