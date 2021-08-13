Kent District Library building streaming platform for local musicians

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library is accepting submissions to KDL Vibes, its upcoming streaming platform that features music from local West Michigan musicians.

The online collection will showcase and share current local music for free, according to a news release Friday.

Musicians interested in having their music selected may submit a sample track from their album using the library’s online form.

After submitting the form, a jury consisting of members of West Michigan’s local music community and library staff with music backgrounds will review and select 40 to 50 albums per submission round.

These musicians will be paid an honorarium for their contributions.

“The Vibes platform is a great way to celebrate our local music scene,” said Stacy Schuster, collection development librarian for KDL. “Musicians will have the opportunity to share their songs and music lovers will have access to the amazing talents of musicians in the West Michigan area.”

KDL Vibes is set to launch to the public later this year.