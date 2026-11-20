KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A woman says a phone call from someone claiming to be a Kent County sheriff’s deputy had her heading to the bank, fearing she could be arrested if she did not pay.

“It was almost like I was being held hostage,” Katie Bourgois said.

Caller claimed she missed jury duty

Katie Bourgois said the caller claimed she had missed jury duty for a federal trial and was facing legal consequences. The caller claimed something had been sent to her in the mail months earlier and gave her what appeared to be two options for resolving the situation.

Katie Bourgois was skeptical and repeatedly questioned whether the call was a scam. But after the connection was lost, she said the person called her back and her caller ID showed the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, making the situation appear legitimate.

“And it was coming up as the sheriff’s department number, and so I thought it was legit,” Katie Bourgois said.

The caller told Katie Bourgois she was under a gag order and could not tell anyone what was happening, including her husband. She was then transferred to another person who instructed her to leave her home and head toward the sheriff’s department.

“Oh, just tell him that you’re going to run an errand. I’m like, that’s not gonna fly,” Katie Bourgois said.

Katie Bourgois said she was then told she needed to arrive with bond vouchers or risk being taken into custody. Out of fear, she left home with the scammer still on the phone and was directed to a bank.

“If the teller asks you what you’re doing with this money, just tell her you’re doing home renovations,” Katie Bourgois recalled.

Bank employees intervene before money is lost

At the bank, a teller noticed Katie Bourgois was visibly upset. Katie Bourgois eventually muted the caller and told the teller what was happening. A bank manager told her it was a scam before any money was handed over. After Katie Bourgois hung up, she said the scammers tried calling her back several more times before stopping.

“I was very scared, and honestly, I was like, this is how our judicial system works?” Katie Bourgois said.

The ordeal took about an hour and a half, according to Katie Bourgois. She said she had never received a scam call like it before, although she had encountered suspicious emails in the past.

Watch the video report

Kent County woman shares close call as sheriff’s office warns of convincing jury duty scam

Sheriff’s office warns of red flags

Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Dietrich said jury duty scams have existed for years, but scammers are using changing technology and different tactics to make their attempts more convincing. That includes using the names of actual law enforcement officers and spoofing phone numbers so calls appear to come from the sheriff’s office or court.

“This week, it happened to be my name floating around, so I did get probably a dozen calls at my desk line,” Scott Dietrich said.

Scott Dietrich said those people did the right thing by independently calling his actual number rather than the number provided in the scam voicemail.

He said scammers commonly rely on fear and a sense of urgency to pressure victims. Warning signs include callers who refuse to let someone hang up or demand payments over the phone, including through gift cards or cryptocurrency. Scott Dietrich recommends hanging up and independently finding a legitimate phone number for the agency or business to verify the claim.

Dietrich said scams also tend to ramp up around the holidays, when criminals can exploit people’s concerns about money and the possibility of spending the holiday season behind bars.

“When people are saving up to buy their kids something for Christmas, you know, they want to get stuff taken care of. They don’t want to have that hanging over their head,” Dietrich said.

The sheriff’s office says people who receive scam calls should report them as quickly as possible and should not be embarrassed if they fell for one. Dietrich said details such as the phone number used and the time of the call can give investigators a better start as they work to trace what happened.

Even if no money was lost, that information could help investigators track down who is responsible.

People can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office directly to file a report.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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