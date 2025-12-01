Kent County road crews work around the clock to clear nearly a foot of weekend snow

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you woke up to a winter wonderland this Thanksgiving weekend, you weren't alone. Nearly 10 inches of snow blanketed Kent County Saturday night, so the Kent County Road Commission has crews working around the clock to clear roadways ahead of the work week.

"Our crews have been out all day," said Steve Roon, Director of Local Road Construction and Maintenance with the Kent County Road Commission. "The National Weather Service says it's going to dip into the teens throughout the early hours in the morning."

So, the road commission is advising drivers to take extra precautions during their Monday morning commute.

"We'd caution motorists, especially tomorrow morning, after we've kind of made it through the big part of the storm, to also give yourself some extra time tomorrow as well," Roon said.

Roon adds motorists should keep their headlights on while driving and maintain at least 200 feet of distance behind snow plows.

The road commission has 90 drivers working during the day and 40 at night to tackle snow removal across the county.

"It's a long season for the men and women that clear these roads, that are out there, driving night in and night out, day in and day out, to clear the roads," Roon said.

Looking ahead, conditions are expected to improve after Monday.

"Once the sun goes down, they're really expecting it to dry up, cool down, and maybe shut off at least until Monday before maybe another smaller system comes through, but nothing like I think we saw this weekend," Roon said.

