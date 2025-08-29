Kent County passed a new, $668M budget. Let's look at the money.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners passed a new budget on Thursday, again securing a top of the line credit rating for a $668 million spending plan.

At a glance...



$668 million across all funds

$255 million general fund

$659 million in revenue

$242 million from taxes $212 million from property taxes



In recent years, Kent County has brought in more and more money from property taxes — nearly a third of its total revenue — due to population growth.

"We're very fortunate to be in what is the fastest growing county in the state by actual bodies," Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg said to FOX 17 on Friday.

Kent County is also pulling in millions more from its hotel tax, which voters elected to raise last fall and whose funds will be used in the coming year to pay off debts on Amway Stadium and DeVos Place.

"Kent County is considered to be very low in debt in the financial word," said Vanderberg, referencing the budget's AAA credit rating, the county's 27th in a row.

As for other expenses, around half of the general fund goes to public safety and the county court system. A number of these costs are also included in the personnel category — seven public safety roles and three youth specialists for the Circuit Court childcare program — which also comprises around half the general fund's total dollar amount.

"I think the main achievement of this budget is, in turbulent times, we've been able to keep our services whole," Vanderberg said.

Pieces and percentages...



Public Safety (20%)

Social Services (19%)

General Government and Debt (18%)

Transfers Out and Lapse (12%)

Judicial (12%)

Public Works (11%)

Community and Economic Development (4%)

Recreation and Culture (4%)

Key Investments...

The budget dedicates $13.4 million to infrastructure and capital needs, including...



Facility enhancement across county operations

Playground equipment replacement at Caledonia Lakeside and Millennium Parks

Recreational trail maintenance

Electronic filing software to improve court operations

Outdoor warning siren upgrades

Security improvements at the county correctional facility

Millage allocations...



$8.9 million for the Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage

Funds support outreach and navigation, early learning programs, healthy development initiatives, and parent education and support programs

$18 million for the Senior Millage

Funds provide essential services for older adults



The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (AAAWM) has been supported by the Senior Millage for more than two decades and serves seniors in Kent County through its dollars.

"If you've seen an aging process, you've seen one aging process," said AAAWM President and CEO Kendrick Heinlein. "What we're able to do with the Senior Millage is meet those older adults with what aging in place looks like to them."

If an elderly person wants to live in their home, rather than move to a retirement community or a nursing home, AAAWM provides them with car rides, food deliveries, help around the house and more.

The nonprofit serves nine counties in total and, in 2024, served more than 22,000 people.

"They need these resources, and the millage gives us the opportunity to be able to meet that need," Heinlein said. "Wherever you live in Kent County, you have access to these services."

To read the full budget passed by the Kent County Board of Commissioners, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube