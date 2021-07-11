Kent County authorities seek missing teen out of Solon Township

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Solon Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told 13-year-old Justine Meade was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9 in the area of Division Avenue and Clear Lake Drive.

Justine is described as a white female standing at 5’4” and weighing 97 pounds. We’re told she has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Kent County officials say she was wearing black jeans, tennis shoes and a red Kent City football t-shirt when she was last seen.

Those with information in connection to Justine’s location are asked to call 911 as soon as possible.

