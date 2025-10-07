Kent County neighbors honor domestic violence victims at memorial vigil

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The names of nearly 60 domestic violence victims were read aloud during a solemn vigil Monday night in Grand Rapids, as the community came together to honor lives lost and call for action against domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Action Network of Kent County hosted the memorial event, which stretched from the Eberhard Center on Grand Valley State University's campus to the Blue Bridge. Participants walked silently between the two locations as part of the tribute.

The vigil served both as a moment to memorialize those who have died and as a call to action for the community to address domestic violence as a widespread issue.

"1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience domestic violence at some point in their lives," said Micah Johnston, the director of the Domestic Violence Action Network of Kent County (DVAN).

The organization emphasized that domestic violence affects the entire community and requires collective action to address effectively.

"It's likely you're interacting with people who are dealing with domestic violence all the time, and so it really is a community problem and so that's why we invite everyone here tonight to help us solve this community problem that affects us all," Johnston said.

Resources are available for those struggling with domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE. DVAN also has a list of local resources on its website.

