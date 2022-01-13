Kent County man wins $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery instant game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man is planning to buy a new home after winning $50,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit $500,000 instant game.

The 37-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Meijer store on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

“I was at Meijer when I realized I had a $5 bill in my wallet,” said the lucky player. “I rarely have cash on me, and it was around Christmas time, so I decided to buy myself a ticket from the self-serve machine. I scratched the ticket off when I got out to my car and I couldn’t believe my eyes! All I could say was: ‘Oh my gosh!’”

The man plans to buy a new house with his winnings and invest the rest.