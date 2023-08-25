KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are in the process of assessing damages left behind by Thursday’s severe weather.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a number of residences sustained major damages, especially between Alpine Avenue and 6 Mile.

Kent County deputies surveying tornado damage

We’re told no injuries or deaths were reported in relation to those damages.

Drones will be used to survey the damage, KCSO adds.

Those with non-emergency needs (e.g. shelter) are encouraged to dial 211.

“Take care of yourself and those around you,” the department writes.

READ MORE: Severe storms in West Michigan knock out power, leave behind trail of destruction

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube