KCSO: Cedar Springs woman hit, killed by car while walking along the road

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 45-year-old woman from Cedar Springs was killed after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

According to a release, around 6:30 pm, deputies were sent to the area of 17 Mile Road NE, east of Ritchie Avenue NE, for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Deputies say the woman was hit while walking along the road. Despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office also says that the driver involved stayed on scene and is cooperating.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or submit a tip online at kentcountymi.gov/tips.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube