Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

KCSO: Cedar Springs woman hit, killed by car while walking along the road

Kent County Sheriff's Office KCSO
FOX 17
Kent County Sheriff's Office KCSO
Posted

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 45-year-old woman from Cedar Springs was killed after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

According to a release, around 6:30 pm, deputies were sent to the area of 17 Mile Road NE, east of Ritchie Avenue NE, for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Deputies say the woman was hit while walking along the road. Despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office also says that the driver involved stayed on scene and is cooperating.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or submit a tip online at kentcountymi.gov/tips.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
WXMI-1693819571-NN-LPU-GiselleValentin-480x360.jpg

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Paige Meyer NN Local Sidebar Promo

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER