KCSO: 5-year-old child hit, killed by car Sunday morning in Algoma Township

ALGOMA TWP., Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 5-year-old child was hit and killed by a truck Sunday morning in Algoma Township.

According to a release, deputies and first responders were called to the 9100 block of Lady Lauren Drive just after 10:30am Sunday.

Police say the child was in the road of a small residential loop when a pickup truck rounded the bend and hit them.

Life-saving measures began on scene before the child was taken to the hospital, but despite those efforts, the child passed away.

The driver of the pickup truck spoke with on scene deputies, and the incident remains under investigation.

In the release, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says:

"This is a painful and tragic loss, and our entire team is thinking about the family, their friends, and the neighborhood affected by this. We will continue to support them as the investigation moves forward."

