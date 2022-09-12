Just Between Friends holding sale in Comstock Park September 14-17

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Just Between Friends has announced its upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 sale. The sale will be held September 14-17 at 4273 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park (the old Art Van building on Alpine).

Just Between Friends is a shopping experience that occurs twice a year, featuring savings between 50-90%. The sale has more than 175,000 items in its inventory, including new and gently used clothes (preemie-teen), toys, shoes, books, games, baby equipment and gear, bathing essentials, and feeding essentials.

A presale, which requires a ticket, will be held on Tuesday, September 13. On Wednesday, September 14, the sale will be open to the public. A ticket is recommended for Wednesday’s sale. On Thursday, there will be an 11 a.m.-8 p.m. sale open for the public that does not require a ticket. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be a 50% off presale that requires a ticket. On Friday, September 16, there will be a 50% off pre-sale, where tickets are not required. Saturday will also have a 50% off sale that does not require at ticket.

The Fall/Winter 2022 Just Between Friends sale will be held September 14-17 in Comstock Park. More information on the sale can be found on its website. A video on Just Between Friends can be watched below:

