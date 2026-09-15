John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids Public Museum rally for 'critical' millage renewal

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Funding for the John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum is up for a vote this fall.

A proposal from the Kent County Board of Commissioners seeks to renew and increase the Zoo and Museum Millage, whose funds have been used to care for animals and artifacts, preserve museum collections, repair and improve exhibits, and offer educational programming at two of the county's "most treasured cultural institutions," according to a release.

If approved, a rate of 0.4 mills means a homeowner in Kent County with a taxable value of $100,000 would likely pay around $40 a year to support the millage, which in its first year is expected to generate around $15.4 million.

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Voters first approved the tax levy at a slightly higher rate ten years ago.

While the millage originally split funds between the zoo and the museum, the renewal would direct more money to the zoo in an approximate 65%-35% split.

Notably, none of the funds collected by the millage would be used to fund the design or development of an aquarium in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

READ MORE: John Ball Zoo celebrates new otter habitat over Memorial Day weekend

On Monday, leaders from both the zoo and museum spoke in favor of the millage's approval.

"We're very, very grateful to the voters of Kent County," said Rob VerHeulen, interim CEO of John Ball Zoo. "We hope they will believe we've earned their confidence and and support for the next decade."

"We're unique," said Dale Robertson, CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "We're a unique institution, publicly owned, that's been informing and engaging for nearly the entire time the city of Grand Rapids has been a city."

An estimated $130 million in economic activity is annually generated by the zoo and museum, according to the two.

They called the millage "critical," confirming that its funds comprise around a quarter of the budget for the zoo and half of the operating revenue for the museum.

"These institutions play a vital role in this community," Robertson said. "If we want to continue on that path, if we want [Kent County] to be a vibrant community, the museum is critical to that, the zoo is critical to that."

"I hope the voters see that this is the kind of community they want to live in, want their children to grow up in, and hopefully want to stay here and contribute to our community well-being."

The upcoming general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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