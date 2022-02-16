Grove restaurant to reopen on February 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The restaurant first opened in 2011 as one of the region’s first "farm-to-table" dining concepts. The restaurant closed on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It will debut with a refreshed menu, redesigned interior, and deeper focus on sustainability when it reopens on February 23.

During the shutdown, Essence used the space for a temporary chicken carryout concept, Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack, but Essence Managing Partner James Berg always knew that the grove concept would reappear.

“Closing grove was a difficult but necessary decision, but I always knew we’d find a way to bring it back,” said Berg. “We’ve had two years to explore the country’s culinary hot spots and analyze dining trends, so I’m incredibly excited to showcase what we’ve learned with this next chapter of grove.”

Grove will be led by General Manager Hillary Edwards and Essence Restaurant Group Executive Chef Jeremy Paquin and his grove chef team Chris North and Devon Cook.

Essence Beverage Director Tristan Walczewski—the area’s only Level III Sommelier to serve the public—will oversee the craft cocktail, wine and beer selections alongside Bar Manager Josh Nicholson.

The most notable change to grove will be the menu offerings. While still adhering to its ‘farm-to-table’ philosophy, Executive Chef Paquin notes that his team has crafted a new menu centered around seasonal produce and sustainably raised proteins from local family farms and vendors.

“Food has a story to tell,” said Executive Chef Jeremy Paquin. “We are going to present food in the most natural way possible, with limited ingredients to maximize the natural flavors.”

Grove will have seating for 86. Reservations are recommended. After the February 23 reopening, the restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 – 9 pm.