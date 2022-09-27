Grand Rapids soldier killed during World War II to be buried in Byron Center

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A soldier from Grand Rapids who was killed during World War II will be buried at Winchester Cemetery in Byron Center on October 8. The soldier was 19-year-old Army Pfc. Donald Hofman.

During the war, Hofman was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. In January 1945, elements of the unit were supporting five companies that were attempting to secure terrain near Reipertswiller, France. They were sounded by German forces while being pounded by artillery and mortar fire.

On January 20, the surrounded companies were ordered to attempt a break-out. However, only two men made it through German lines, while the rest were either killed or captured. One of the soldiers killed was Hofman.

Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered. In 1946, the American Graves Registration Command began searching around Reipertswiller to recover fallen American personnel. 37 unidentified sets of American remains were found, but none could not be identified as Hofman. On May 22, 1951, he was declared as non-recoverable.

In July 2021, an unidentified soldier buried at Ardennes American Cemetery was disinterred after historians at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency found that the soldier could be associated with Hoffman. The body was then transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for analysis.

Hofman was accounted for by the DPAA on July 8, 2022. His remains were identified through dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis.

Before the internment, a graveside service for Hofman will be performed by the Zaagman Memorial Chapel. A rosette will be placed by his name on the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery in Dinoze, France to show that he has been accounted for.

