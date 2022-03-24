Gov. Whitmer appoints Wyoming Director of Public Safety to MCOLES

WYOMING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Wyoming Director of Public Safety Kimberly Koster to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

The announcement was made on March 24, 2022, with Koster representing the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police on MCOLES until her term ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and to represent my fellow police chiefs on this esteemed board,” Koster said. “I look forward to continuing the exemplary work of MCOLES to ensure our communities are safe, our officers are well-trained and our criminal justice system is supported.”

Koster has served as Wyoming’s director of public safety for roughly four years, leading with a team of 151 full-time personnel. Before Koster was a director, she served as a captain within the department for eight years.

In addition to her experience as a captain and director, she also served as a detective, sergeant, and lieutenant being a 26-year department veteran.

Koster has been received the Life Saving Award, Chief’s Award of Excellence, and Outstanding Young Public Safety Officer.

Additionally, Koster graduated from the FBI National Academy and completed Leadership Institute training by Grand Rapids Police Department hosted by Northwestern University. Koster also has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Ferris State University.

