GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fall is in full swing across West Michigan, and families looking for budget-friendly seasonal activities still have plenty of options to enjoy.

At Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery, visitors can find apple picking, fresh cider and donuts, along with family-friendly attractions.

Allan Robinette said the demand for the orchard’s popular donuts remains strong throughout the fall season.

“I don’t know the exact number, but I do know that we can crank out 200 dozen an hour with our machine, and we’re starting at 7 a.m. and we’re going most of the day, so it’s a big number,” Robinette said.

Watch the video report below:

From corn mazes to cider and donuts: Ways to make the most of fall in West Michigan

Robinette said seeing families return generation after generation is one of the most rewarding parts of the business.

“I’ve seen people who used to come with their parents and now they’re bringing their own children. It is really special to us,” Robinette said.

The orchard’s 6.5-acre corn maze costs $10.50 per person and takes approximately 45 minutes to complete. Children can also enjoy an all-day jumping pillow for $6.

Because there is no general admission fee, visitors can decide how many activities they would like to participate in during their visit.

More fall attractions across West Michigan

Robinette’s is not the only destination offering seasonal activities.

Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery features a corn maze, wagon rides and a U-pick pumpkin patch.

Fruit Ridge Hayrides offers a free petting zoo and an $8 corn maze.

Farmhaus Farms also offers apple picking and weekend hayrides.

Apple picking season may be ending soon

Robinette said this may be the final week for apple picking at the orchard because the season started earlier than usual.

Whether families are stopping in for cider and donuts or spending an afternoon enjoying outdoor activities, several West Michigan farms and orchards continue to offer opportunities to celebrate the fall season.

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