Florida man gets 4 years for bank check fraud targeting Kent Co. victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years in prison for committing bank check fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says Robert Allen Naber received counterfeit passports in January 2022 with stolen personal information submitted to the dark web.

We’re told he forged checks with victims’ names from banks in Kent County, North Carolina and Iowa.

Naber was arrested last August while trying to cash a check in North Carolina, according to the DOJ. He was later transferred to West Michigan for checks passed in the area.

“Counterfeiters target the U.S. passport card because it is a lesser-known identity document and cheaper than other identifying documents to produce,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I applaud the investigative work that went into this case to hold Mr. Naber accountable as a fraudster, to prevent further financial losses to banks, and to protect unsuspecting individuals from becoming victims of identity theft.”

The DOJ adds Naber may serve more time behind bars from two prison sentences in Iowa for crimes of a similar nature.

