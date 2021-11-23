Firearm brandished at Meadow Brook Elementary School

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — School administration at Meadow Brook Elementary School issued a “shelter in place” for students after a dark-colored vehicle drove into the campus and brandished a firearm.

Authorities report that the firearm was brandished in view of school staff and parents standing together in a small group near the Nature Center.

No one was harmed and Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Deputies remained at the school through dismissal.

While the school contacted the school resource officer who mobilized other officers and secured the area a “shelter in place” was ordered for students and staff to keep everyone inside the school safe.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information.

