'Fall On Fulton' encourages community to support local businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is always a beautiful time in West Michigan, and Saturday, a special event is letting you soak up all of the shopping opportunities in Grand Rapids' East Fulton Business District.

'Fall On Fulton' is an all-day outdoor event that will line the 900th block in one of Grand Rapids' most walkable shopping districts.

Fall On Fulton in Grand Rapids #1

The event features artist and retail pop-up vendors, sidewalk sales and entertainment.

It runs Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.