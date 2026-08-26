Dolly Parton's Imagination Library leaves a lasting legacy in West Michigan after the icon's death at 80

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Dolly Parton, one of the most celebrated figures in country music history, died Tuesday at the age of 80. While fans around the world are mourning the loss of the iconic singer, her impact in West Michigan extended far beyond her music through the creation of her Imagination Library program.

Kate Purvis is the board president of Early Bird Books, the Kent County affiliate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

"Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is this wonderful dream that Dolly came up with to mail books to children, and in our program, we mail one free book every month to children under the age of five," Purvis said.

Imagination Library Parton passed away Tuesday but her legacy will live on past her music career.

Parton started the program in 1995 as a way to help improve reading literacy across the country.

"She wanted to change that for the lives of children in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, and she thought that this was the best place to start," Purvis said.

When news of Parton's death broke Tuesday, Purvis said the loss hit hard.

"I was devastated. I am so heartbroken. She was just such a pillar in our culture, in our community, and in the lives of even the littlest members of our community here," Purvis said.

WATCH:Dolly Parton's Imagination Library leaves lasting legacy in West Michigan after icon's death at 80

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library leaves lasting legacy in West Michigan after icon's death at 80

Ed Rose, a Dolly Parton fan attending a concert at the Acrisure Amphitheater, said her music brought back memories from his youth.

"My first thought was my mom. We grew up really poor, and my mom would sing me this song that she wrote. It's called Coat of Many Colors. It's about a coat that her — Dolly's mom made for her, and I believe it was a true story. And it's about growing up with nothing," Rose said.

Rose said Parton's songs resonated with people far beyond country music fans.

"She just wrote about everyday people and common people songs. You know, your struggles in life, everything. You know what I mean?" Rose said.

Early Bird Books The non profit started in West Michigan about five years ago and helps kids across all of Kent County.

Beyond her music, Purvis said the Imagination Library's reach in West Michigan has grown significantly.

"Right now we are operating in about 5 zip codes. We have served over 3,000 children in our program, and we've delivered over 70,000 books in that time," Purvis said.

Purvis said the joy the program brings to children is something Parton would have cherished.

"I cannot overstate how excited children are to receive these books in their program, and one of the most joyful stories that we have from parents is how excited they are to run to their mailbox and get a book from Grandma Dolly," Purvis said. "We all love her and we are all going to miss her."

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