Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a shooting in Gaines Township that happened around 4:00 A.M. Sunday. Officials say the shooting happened near 60th Street and Madison Avenue.

Reports say multiple gunshots were fired into a home with people inside, but no one was injured.

KCSO says no additional details are being released about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6100 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

