Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Gaines Township

Kent County Sheriff’s Office Patch
WXMI
Kent County Sheriff’s Office Patch
Posted

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a shooting in Gaines Township that happened around 4:00 A.M. Sunday. Officials say the shooting happened near 60th Street and Madison Avenue.

Reports say multiple gunshots were fired into a home with people inside, but no one was injured.

KCSO says no additional details are being released about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6100 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
WXMI-1693819571-NN-LPU-GiselleValentin-480x360.jpg

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Paige Meyer NN Local Sidebar Promo

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER