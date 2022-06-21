Deputies investigate 5 drug overdoses at Kent County hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County deputies were called to a hotel after five people were found unresponsive.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a hotel in the 5400 block of 28th Street SE on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found five people unresponsive due to a drug overdose.

Deputies administrated Naloxone to all five people and CPR was performed on two of the individuals.

The sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old Florida woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to the hospital for treatment and are now in stable condition.

Deputies say preliminary findings point to this being a drug overdose-related event.

According to the sheriff’s office, several of the people involved were from out of town and were in the area on business.

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the event, but say no foul play is suspected other than the use of illicit drugs. A final cause of death for the woman will be determined by the Kent County medical examiner.

If you have information that could help to investigators, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

