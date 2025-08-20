Death investigation underway after two men found unresponsive in Plainfield Twp.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff says it is investigating after a man was found dead near a business near Plainfield Ave. NE and Mark St. NE early Wednesday morning.

Deputies got the call around 3 a.m. They found two men unresponsive. Crews provided life-saving measures, including Narcan use. A 30-year-old Muskegon man regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital. A 52-year-old man from Plainfield Twp. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe drugs are a factor.

There was a report of a gas smell at the scene, but they determined it was gasoline and not related.

