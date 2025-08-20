Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation underway after two men found unresponsive in Plainfield Twp.

Kent County Sheriff's Office 01032025
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office 01032025
Posted
and last updated

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff says it is investigating after a man was found dead near a business near Plainfield Ave. NE and Mark St. NE early Wednesday morning.

Deputies got the call around 3 a.m. They found two men unresponsive. Crews provided life-saving measures, including Narcan use. A 30-year-old Muskegon man regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital. A 52-year-old man from Plainfield Twp. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe drugs are a factor.

There was a report of a gas smell at the scene, but they determined it was gasoline and not related.

