PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews are on scene of a crash in Plainfield Township.

According to Kent County Dispatch, the crash occurred on West River Drive between Pine Island and Butch on Thursday at about 9:57 p.m.

It is believed that a car hit a pole. There is no information yet on if anyone was injured.

Consumers Energy is at the scene dealing with down wires. The company also reports that there are a few power outages.

West River Drive is currently closed.

