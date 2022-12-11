Christmas movies filmed in Michigan to watch this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know Michigan is a filming location for a surprising number of Christmas movies?

As you're gathering ideas for films to watch this holiday season, maybe add some of these to your list.

"Christmas at the Holly Hotel" just debuted last weekend. It follows a woman whose parents, the owners of the Holly Hotel, ask her to come home from New York City for Christmas.

"Cupid's Christmas" is also filmed in Holly starring real-life Police Chief Jerry Narsh in the role of the police chief. In the movie, the fictional town raises money to save the historic train depot, just like the real town of Holly.

"Miracle on Christmas" was filmed entirely in Brighton. It follows a small-town family and their struggles to come together for the holidays.

Also shot in Brighton is "A Christmas Winter Song" which features singer Ashtani playing a Christmas shop owner, who helps a former Jazz singer reconnect with his family.

Some additional movies filmed in our state: "The Christmas Bunny" which was partially filmed in Wyoming, "Prancer" filmed in Three Oaks and "A Dog for Christmas" which had some filming locations in Rockford.

You can find all of these movies on streaming services like Amazon Prime.

Check them out to see if you recognize any of your favorite local hangouts or streets.