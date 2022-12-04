Broad Leaf Brewery to host Holiday Bazaar featuring local artisans

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The holidays are a good time to reflect on your year, eat yummy food, spend quality time with friends and family and of course exchange gifts.

The Holiday Bazaar in Kentwood may check off several of those boxes for you.

The event is taking place at Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits on Saturday December 4th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's a free event featuring food and drinks, shopping, local artists and many gift ideas.

Participating artists include:

