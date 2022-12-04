Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Broad Leaf Brewery to host Holiday Bazaar featuring local artisans

Broad Leaf Brewery to host Holiday Bazaar featuring local artisans
Holiday Bazaar
Posted at 8:03 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 08:03:35-05

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The holidays are a good time to reflect on your year, eat yummy food, spend quality time with friends and family and of course exchange gifts.

The Holiday Bazaar in Kentwood may check off several of those boxes for you.

The event is taking place at Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits on Saturday December 4th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's a free event featuring food and drinks, shopping, local artists and many gift ideas.

Participating artists include:

  • Lyssa Daniels - @tealmoongr
  • Brittany Townsend - @the_spoon_girl
  • Maggie McGuinness- @maggie.ann.soap.co
  • Katy Pearson - @nekmoff
  • Rebecca Nowakowski - @heartfelttreasures_
  • Maggie Ellis - @cherrybeanz_
  • Zoe Post - @kavannahceramics
  • Grace Houseal- @pink_opossum
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered