KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Black Friday deals aren't just for gifts that can be wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree.

This holiday season, several Michigan universities are offering discounted tickets to sporting events for families looking to give the gift of an experience.

Grand Valley State University is offering tickets for just $2 during its Black Friday promotion.

The deal applies to three upcoming sporting events, including women's basketball against Northwood on Nov. 28, men's wrestling against Quincy on Dec. 4 and men's basketball against Florida Southern on Dec. 9.

Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per customer. The promotion runs Friday from midnight until 11:59 p.m.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's Blue Friday promotion includes select women's basketball tickets starting at just $3.

It's a price that caught the attention of mother Rachel Stadt.

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Black Friday deals offer college sports tickets for as little as $2

“You can’t get a Christmas present for $3. You can’t really get anything for $3. So, I would say yeah, that’s a great idea,” Stadt said.

Closer to home, Western Michigan University is offering $6 tickets to Broncos basketball games throughout December.

While the promotions offer savings, Stadt said spending time together as a family can be more meaningful than exchanging traditional gifts.

“I just know for me, having all of my kids and like all of us together means more sometimes than just some gift that you might get,” Stadt said.

For families considering an experience instead of a traditional present this holiday season, the discounted tickets offer an affordable option.

However, ticket availability for the promotions is limited.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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