Bicyclist killed in Wyoming hit and run, driver later arrested

WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a car hit and killed a bicyclist Friday afternoon and the driver tried to get away.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of South Division Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

They say the bicyclist was crossing South Division when he got hit by a car.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Officers say the driver who hit the bicyclist took off, but witnesses got a description of the driver and their car.

A Kent County deputy found the driver a short time later at Madison Avenue and Sluyter Street.

The deputy arrested the driver, and Wyoming DPS believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, South Division Avenue, between 35th and 36th streets, still is closed as officers investigate.

Wyoming DPS asks drivers to avoid the area.

