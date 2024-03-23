Better Business Bureau warns travelers of scams during spring break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. consumers lost a median amount of $1,167 in 2023 in scams relating to travel, vacations and timeshare plans, according to LendingTree.

That's why the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan (BBB) is warning travelers during the increased travel season despite these scams persisting year-round.

The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan's VP of Community Relations and Educational Foundation Troy Baker joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to offer some tips so you don't get scammed this spring break.

The BBB says scammers often take advantage of consumer habits and capitalize on trending internet searches, enticing consumers with great deals to popular destinations or all-inclusive packages.

When planning an event or looking for a good deal for a family vacation or getaway, BBB encourages people to plan to save money, avoid scams and travel safely.

Scammers often target people looking for great deals online by offering tempting vacation packages at unrealistically low prices.

BBB adds the following tips to help ensure an enjoyable vacation:



Plan ahead. Allow plenty of time to research hotels, flights and your stay-area. Typically, the earlier reservations are made, the better the deals and the lower the risk of the destination being booked solid. Making reservations in advance also locks in rates and prevents higher prices later during prime spring break, peak summer, or holiday travel seasons.

Avoid broad internet searches. Entering phrases like ‘best deals’ into whichever search engine is used can sometimes bring up-websites that look official but are designed solely to rip people off.

Be alert for travel scams. Watch out for phone calls or letters claiming a 'free trip' or websites offering prices that appear too good to be true. It’s easy to extend questionable offers like these, but most leave hopeful travelers in limbo – and out of money.

Do your homework. Ask family and friends to recommend a travel agent or website. Research the business and read customer reviews about any rentals under consideration.

Get trip details in writing. Before making a final payment, get all the trip details in writing. This should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties and names of the airlines and hotels. Also, review and keep a copy of the airline’s and hotel’s cancellation and refund policies, as well as the cancellation policies of the travel agency or booking site used.

Consider travel insurance. Travel insurance covers things like trip cancellations or medical emergencies. There are different levels of coverage based on what type of plan purchased. Ask many questions and always read the fine print to see what’s covered and what’s not.

Pay with a credit card. Paying with a credit card provides additional protection if something should go wrong with the travel reservation.

Planning to travel internationally? Check to see if any advisories affect Canada and the U.S. Travel Association or any issues that may impact the trip.

No matter when or where you are traveling, take extra precautions:

Wait to post on social media. It's fun to post adventures with friends and family but wait until getting back from the trip. Photos and social media posts of the family having a great time also lets thieves know the house is empty.

Check your home insurance. If your home will be unattended while away, make sure you know your responsibilities under your home insurance policy. Some policies do not cover damage if nobody checks on your home for a while.

Share a copy of the itinerary with a family member or close friend. Include the contact information of someone joining you on your trip.

Take a map. People rely heavily on smartphones and GPS. Consider having an atlas or hard copy map just in case of technical difficulties.

Check the weather conditions where you will be traveling and pack appropriate supplies and clothing.

Avoid traveling alone. Use the buddy system and stick with the group.

Use a hotel safe to store extra cash and keep valuables under lock and key.

You can begin an online search at BBB.org to find reputable travel agencies, agents and websites if you're looking to book a vacation.