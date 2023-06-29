Belmont man wins $390K playing Lucky for Life

LANSING, Mich. — A Belmont man is Lucky for Life!

The Michigan Lottery says Steven Frederick matched five numbers drawn on June 20, netting him a chance to receive $25,000 a year for life.

Those numbers were 10-17-26-28-39.

“I have been playing Lucky for Life for several years and I always play the same numbers,” says Frederick. “I checked the winning numbers online the morning after the drawing, and when I saw I’d won $25,000 a year for life, I shouted in excitement: ‘It’s about time!’”

We’re told the 67-year-old bought the winning ticket at J&H Family Store on Post Drive in Belmont. He elected to accept a lump-sum payment of $390,000.

Lottery officials say Steven intends to buy a home with his winnings.

