Alpine Township shooting suspects charged with assault

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting in Alpine Township earlier this week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Leontay Hayes from Grand Rapids and 26-year-old Christopher Hage from Comstock Park are both charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Hayes is facing an additional charge of felony firearm.

The shooting happened early Monday morning on Yorkland Dr. NW in Alpine Township.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area after someone called 911 to report hearing sounds of people fighting around 2:15 a.m.

Deputies say a short time later, gunshots were also heard.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they couldn’t locate any victims or suspects; however, a person did show up at the hospital shortly after. That person is in stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a description of the car involved in the shooting and spotted one matching the description around Alpine near 4 Mile Road.

Hayes and Hage were taken into custody.

They were formally arraigned on Friday.

