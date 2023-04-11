KENT COUNTY — Five teens were arrested after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it all started just after 9 p.m. on Monday when deputies spotted a stolen Kia in the area of 60th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue.

Deputies say they chased the vehicle but had to stop the pursuit due to traffic conditions.

WATCH:

5 teens arrested in Kent County after chase involving stolen vehicle

Then, around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, another deputy spotted the stolen Kia traveling along Woodfield Dr. SE. The sheriff’s office says the Kia ran over spike strips and turned south on Division Avenue.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Regal Avenue where two 15-year-old boys, two 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl, all from the Grand Rapids area, were taken into custody.

The Kia had recently been stolen out of Jenison deputies say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to see an uptick in stolen vehicles. Dangerous driving, stolen vehicles used in additional crimes, and the young age of the individuals involved are common factors, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the incident remains open and will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube