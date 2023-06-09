3 teens ejected, 1 airlifted in critical condition after Solon Twp. crash

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cedar Springs teen was airlifted with critical injuries after a crash in Solon Township early Friday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a car crashed into a tree near White Creek Avenue and Wiersma Street before 1 a.m.

We’re told all three occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

One of the passengers, a 17-year-old from Cedar Springs, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to KCSO.

The other two were hospitalized and are currently in stable condition.

Deputies say seat belt use and speed played roles in the crash, which remains under investigation.

