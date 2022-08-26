2 suspects arrested in connection to Kent County purse thefts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of suspected serial purse snatchers have been taken into custody.

The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says investigators across multiple law enforcement agencies determined that a series of purse thefts across Kent County this month are linked.

The first of the alleged incidents occurred in a Grandville parking lot on Century Street near Ivanrest Avenue on Aug. 10, with another purse theft reportedly taking place at the same location eight days later.

On the same day as the second theft, a woman’s purse was stolen in Grand Rapids near Knapp Street and Beltline Avenue, GPD says.

Police say another purse was stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 23 near Plainfield Avenue and Stuart Drive.

The Aug. 18 incident in Grandville resulted in injuries to the victim, who tripped and fell while trying to chase the suspect, according to GPD.

No injuries were reported in any of the other larcenies.

We’re told the Grand Rapids Police Department arrested two suspects in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

GPD tells us one of the suspects is a Grand Rapids juvenile and will not be identified.

The other suspect, identified as 19-year-old Philomen Tumusifu of Grand Rapids, has been charged with larceny along with two counts of making financial transactions without consent, according to police. More charges are pending.

The public is advised to be cognizant of their environments while putting groceries into their cars and to refrain from leaving purses in open view inside shopping carts.

GPD also recommends locking vehicles before putting away shopping carts.

