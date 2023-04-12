12-year-old bike rider hit by car, seriously hurt

WALKER, Mich. — A Walker child was seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening.

Walker policesay they were called to the 2600 block of Hillside NW, hearing that a car had crashed into a bicycle.

Police say a 12-year-old boy was riding his bike and leaving a private drive when he was struck by a passing car.

He was seriously injured on the scene, and police say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy was not wearing a helmet, police say.

FOX 17 Walker police say a 12-year-old was hit by a car on Hillside Road near Ferris Street

Police say the driver of the car was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

WHile police investigated, the roads were closed, but roads have since reopened.

Police are still investigating, but at this time, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube