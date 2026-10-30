K-Wings begin final season at Wings Event Center

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Kalamazoo Wings are kicking off another season, but this one carries a little more significance.

After more than five decades of hockey at Wings Event Center, the K-Wings are preparing to say goodbye to the arena they have called home since the franchise's earliest days.

For the team, that makes this season about more than what happens on the ice. It is also about recognizing the generations of players and fans who have been part of the team's history.

“To celebrate 52 years of history is a lot of responsibility. We go all the way back to 1974 in this very barn," said former K-Wings player Lou Nisker.

Nisker played for the K-Wings from 1984 through 1986. His time in Kalamazoo eventually became much more permanent.

“Back in 1984 through '86, I played with the K-Wings,” Nisker said. “I loved it so much I stayed here. And actually, after I retired, got into the restaurant business.”

Decades later, hockey still surrounds him at Slapshot, the hockey-themed business he started after retiring from the sport. And although his playing days are long behind him, Nisker says his connection to the K-Wings has never gone away.

“Oh yeah, always a fan. It's like in your heart,” Nisker said. “I played for them, and it feels like, you know, like part of the family.”

But the K-Wings' final season at Wings Event Center is not only about looking back. As work continues on the team's future downtown home, the organization is also thinking about how more than five decades of history will follow the K-Wings into their next chapter.

“We understand the Kalamazoo Wings are the fabric of Kalamazoo,” Chris Cadeau, the K-Wings' director of public relations and broadcasting, said. “It's not just about the current generation. It's about ensuring that every generation, including the future generation, understand[s] what makes this team so special and how we're going to launch that into a new era.”

For Nisker, watching that transition unfold after more than four decades around Kalamazoo hockey is something he never expected to see.

“I didn't think I'd ever really, you know, see something like this happen,” Nisker said. “It's definitely, you know, a transition. Definitely for the good.”

For now, the K-Wings will continue taking the ice at Wings Event Center, celebrating the building's history while preparing for the next era of professional hockey in downtown Kalamazoo.

