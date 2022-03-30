Watch
Judge: Van owned by convicted killer of 2 will be destroyed

Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 30, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a minivan owned by a man serving life sentences for the slayings of two women in western Michigan will be destroyed.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that a Muskegon County judge ruled March 25 in favor of prosecutors’ motion to allow authorities to destroy the Dodge Grand Caravan, which played a role in Jeffrey Willis’ crimes in the Muskegon area.

The 52-year-old Willis is serving life without parole after being convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch as she jogged along a rural road in 2014.

He also was convicted of killing a gas station clerk who disappeared in 2013. Jessica Heeringa’s body still hasn’t been found.

