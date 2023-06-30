Owner of Saranac meat-processing plant enters plea deal after teen loses hand

LANSING, Mich. — The owner of an Ionia County meat-processing plant has pleaded guilty to illegally employing a minor to work a dangerous job after a 17-year-old lost his hand to a meat grinder.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 55-year-old Darin Wilbur employed a 17-year-old to work at US Guys Processing in Saranac.

We’re told a meat grinder severed the teen’s right hand on Nov. 19, 2019.

The Michigan Wage and Hour Division was informed of the incident, which prompted the investigation into the teen’s unlawful employment, according to the state of Michigan.

The state adds Wilbur failed to ensure the teen had a work permit, which is a requirement to employ people under 18.

“Our labor laws were written to protect children from dangerous workplaces; however, they lack the teeth needed to properly hold bad employers accountable for violations,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “This case highlights the need to strengthen these protections, as well as the consequences for violations, and I look forward to working with the legislature on this critical work to protect the state’s youth.”

Nessel urges Michigan lawmakers to reassess the punishments for employing minors to work dangerous occupations and putting minors to work without permits.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube